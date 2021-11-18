Junior Application Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A reputable Retail Group seeks a meticulous & ambitious Junior Application Test Analyst / Analyst Programmer III whose core role will be to manage, monitor, plan and organise the App testing of applications according to a test strategy, master test plan and quality standards. The ideal candidate must be ISTQB Certified, have at least 2 years experience in mobile application testing and development, iOS, Android, Quality Centre, Jira, Agile, DevOps, Scrum, experience developing automated test scripts, Test Analysis, understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI and experience in the Defect Management Life [URL Removed] and contribute to business area initiatives and operating plans

Understand the project and test requirements.

Attend meetings regularly, as required by the project.

Understand the basic principles of testing and how to construct, design and schedule test cases, scenarios and scripts within various test levels and test types.

Review and/or develops the testing requirements traceability matrix.

Analyse and keep track of new and modified requirements.

Forecast / estimate the testing work for new requirements.

Apply effective problem-solving

Liaise with team to achieve resolution of issues identified.

Report any problems or issues to test lead for necessary action.

Prepare and communicate the Master Test Plan.

Take responsibility for testing activities assigned to you.

Work closely with the Test Manager to ensure that all testing processes and procedures are executed to QA standards.

Ensure operational efficiency

Conduct test case execution, including smoke-testing and sanity-testing.

Update the test results (provide evidence).

Log defects in the tracking tool.

Re-test fixes and related functionality.

Monitor and maintain processes and procedures

Prepare the test setup and data.

Prepare / update the test case documentation to agreed procedures and standards.

Additional

Test mobile devices to ensure their configuration, operation, and capabilities work efficiently.

Work with Product Owners, and Development teams to test and optimise mobile products.

Develop automated test scripts and frameworks for improved mobile app performance.

Work with a variety of databases and coding programs, such as Objective-C, Java, HTML, as well as XML and JSON feeds.

Update operating systems, specifically iOS and Android.

Produce clear and concise test reports and releasing notes to co-workers when needed.

Provide feedback to Development teams on technical, troubleshooting, or operational issues.

Assist with the configuration of test environments.

Suggest new processes and policies to improve mobile development techniques.

REQUIREMENTS:

ISTQB Certified.

At least 2 years’ experience in mobile application testing and development.

Working knowledge of mobile operating systems such as iOS and Android.

Experience in developing automated test scripts.

Experience in Online & Digital (Web, Mobile & App) space.

Experience in Micro Focus ALM Products Use of Quality Centre.

Understanding of Microservices.

Understanding of Automation, Mobile Automation, SoapUI.

Test Analysis experience.

Understanding of modern development methodologies, Agile, DevOps, Scrum.

Experience in Defect Management Life Cycle.

Jira knowledge essential.

Advantageous-

Experience in Retail.

ATTRIBUTES:

Displays an innate willingness to learn and keep abreast of current methodologies and technologies.

Identifies the information needed to solve a problem.

Sets priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery.

Participates in planning sessions that affect own team.

Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.

Works well with people from diverse backgrounds.

Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm.

Actively engages in change to better understand the effects on own role.

Strong communication skills.

Good analytical skills.

