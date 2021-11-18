Scrum Master

Nov 18, 2021

Looking for an Agile Scrum Master / Project Manager working remotely. Bespoke Development experience is must. Development background is essential.

We are looking for a leader that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and have a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful SM /APM for our business will be responsible for owning the delivery of our Agile Projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

Key Performance Areas

  • Agile Process Driver / Agile Coach (60%)
  • Understanding of Scrum Process
  • Understanding of LEAN principles
  • Disciplined approach to agile process
  • Continuous improvement
  • Keeping development team productive
  • Resolving impediments in process
  • Building team culture and productivity
  • Ensure agile tooling is utilised and up to date
  • Project Management / Customer Relationship Management (20%)
  • Build and communicate vision of project
  • Lead team to deliver on vision
  • Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting
  • Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery
  • Weekly customer reporting
  • Organising and driving monthly steering committee meetings
  • Regular customer engagement and feedback
  • Managing and mitigating project risks
  • Dependency management
  • Ensure contractual obligations are met
  • Product Definition (20%)
  • Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product
  • Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly
  • Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner
  • Control scope at a detailed level
  • Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines

Key Responsibilities

  • Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
  • High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
  • Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
  • Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
  • Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
  • Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
  • Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
  • Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
  • Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
  • Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
  • Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
  • Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
  • Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
  • Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
  • Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
  • Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
  • Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
  • Preparing Release Notes
  • Post Go-Live Reporting
  • Developing and maintaining User Guides

Candidate Requirements

  • A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
  • Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
  • More than 2 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
  • Must come from a Business Analyst background willing to still take responsibilities for some BA aspects.
  • Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
  • Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
  • Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
  • Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
  • High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
  • Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
  • Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
  • Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
  • Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Desirable:

  • Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS
  • Being an active Agile community participant.

In Summary:

  • Energetic and resilient
  • Great communicator
  • People person with strong personalities yet humble
  • Proven ability to deal with difficult situation/people
  • Creative people that like to experiment
  • Knows there Agile/Scrum stuff and knows when to “bend the rules” or “adapt the implementation”
  • Must have REAL Scrum Master experience (ideally 2+ years)
  • Familiar with XP Practices like pairing, refactoring, test first, automation
  • Are aware and can guide a team into/through these but not be able to code them

Desired Skills:

  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Coaching
  • Project Management Agile
  • safe
  • psm
  • csm
  • developer
  • software development
  • bespoke development
  • dad
  • sos
  • less
  • custom development
  • scrum master
  • project manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

