Senior Analyst Developer

As Senior Developer you will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new applications as well as second line support of key applications.

You will provide mentoring to Junior Developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Key Responsibilities

New development:

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and provide estimates for application

Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces

Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development

Assist with implementation of best practices and prioritize development in-line with Business requirements

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC

Performing and managing regression testing

Production implementation:

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures

Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise

Support:

Investigate production errors where required

Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours

Technical support on applications

Collaboration:

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required

Provide input to development standards and best practice

Provide input to analysts and testers when required

Minimum Requirements

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 5 years’ of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 5 years’ of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Experience in multi-threading

Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in designing solutions

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Solid understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using Kubernetes and Docker

Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some DevOps tools such as, Azure DevOps, XL Deploy, Bamboo, Git, JIRA

Experience in working with .Net Framework (including .NET Core), C# Development Language, C++, Net MVC / Web Forms, Angular, HTML (including HTML5), CSS (including CSS3), JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery), MS SQL server, Web Services (WCF) and API development, XML / JSON data structures, Test-Driven Development, ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate), WEB APIs, Agile and Scrum

Experience in working with high volume transactions

Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Application Support

Technical Documentation

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position