Senior Business Analyst

Essential functions:
- Engage with relevant stakeholders to unpack and map business processes, rules and the relevant parameters involved.
- Translate business discussions into business requirements.
- Document user stories based on business requirements, business processes and user journeys.
- Provide translation layer between customer and technical team.
- Prioritization of user stories based on customer inputs, targets and objectives.
- Documentation of test packs to be used by test team.
- Ensure the final product meets the business requirements.
- Look well ahead and identify obstacles ahead of time.
- Customer engagement via a consultative, relationship building approach.
- Integrate, communicate, and cooperate well with external as well as internal stakeholders.
- Ensure quality control is met or exceeded as per company policies.
- Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.
Skills and Experience
Experience that is required:
- Leading teams: 3 to 5 years
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Project experience: 3 to 5 years
- Azure DevOPS
- Agile software development.
- Features, Epics & User story creation
Experience that is beneficial:
- Retail Banking and Financial Digital Platform
For more information, please email [Email Address Removed]