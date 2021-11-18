Senior Business Analyst

Essential functions:

Engage with relevant stakeholders to unpack and map business processes, rules and the relevant parameters involved.

Translate business discussions into business requirements.

Document user stories based on business requirements, business processes and user journeys.

Provide translation layer between customer and technical team.

Prioritization of user stories based on customer inputs, targets and objectives.

Documentation of test packs to be used by test team.

Ensure the final product meets the business requirements.

Look well ahead and identify obstacles ahead of time.

Customer engagement via a consultative, relationship building approach.

Integrate, communicate, and cooperate well with external as well as internal stakeholders.

Ensure quality control is met or exceeded as per company policies.

Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.

Skills and Experience

Experience that is required:

Leading teams: 3 to 5 years

Stakeholder Engagement

Project experience: 3 to 5 years

Azure DevOPS

Agile software development.

Features, Epics & User story creation

Experience that is beneficial:

Retail Banking and Financial Digital Platform

For more information, please email [Email Address Removed]

