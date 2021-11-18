Senior Business Analyst

Nov 18, 2021

Essential functions:

  • Engage with relevant stakeholders to unpack and map business processes, rules and the relevant parameters involved.
  • Translate business discussions into business requirements.
  • Document user stories based on business requirements, business processes and user journeys.
  • Provide translation layer between customer and technical team.
  • Prioritization of user stories based on customer inputs, targets and objectives.
  • Documentation of test packs to be used by test team.
  • Ensure the final product meets the business requirements.
  • Look well ahead and identify obstacles ahead of time.
  • Customer engagement via a consultative, relationship building approach.
  • Integrate, communicate, and cooperate well with external as well as internal stakeholders.
  • Ensure quality control is met or exceeded as per company policies.
  • Ensure SHERQ policies are adhered to as per project requirements.

Skills and Experience
Experience that is required:

  • Leading teams: 3 to 5 years
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Project experience: 3 to 5 years
  • Azure DevOPS
  • Agile software development.
  • Features, Epics & User story creation

Experience that is beneficial:

  • Retail Banking and Financial Digital Platform

