Senior Front End Developer

- Combines the art of design with the art of programming to generate ideas that make our user experiences more appealing.
- Will be required to deploy practical coding skills to prototype using wireframes, and then use your creative know-how to oversee the building enhanced and interactive user-experiences for our customers. You should be unafraid to take risks, explore new technologies and assert your own ideas while working comfortably with the rest of your team, other departments and stakeholders.
- Collaborate with various product design teams in the delivery of demonstratable prototypes and technical solutions while upholding our standards for delivery.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s degree in computer / data science, engineering, business, or design-related discipline
- Additional Certifications in Data Sciences, Mircosoft Products or Google Products
- Minimum 7 years working experience
- Experience in a medium to large organisation with local and multinational interests
- Experience in Management Consulting / Data Science or related field
- Experience in Excel and data analysis, data modelling and data visualisations
- Experience with Google Products such as Google Analytics and Firebase
- Current knowledge of data science trends, architectural components and platforms
- Understanding of Business and Value Case Estimation for both Tactical and Strategic Growth Initiatives
- Knowledge of Business & Customer Measurement Frameworks – Acquisitions / Retentions / Usage / Spend / Self-Service
POSITION OUTPUTS
Operational Implementation:
- Develop new user-facing features
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability
- Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
Stakeholder & Project facing:
- Lead, manage, participate & contribute to Post Project Reviews
- Apply the learnings to better direct or manage the team in future projects.
- Willing to be flexible & open to trying innovative approaches or solutions to projects or creative delivery.
- Play an active role in stakeholder meetings.
- Continually strive to exceed stakeholder expectations for yourself & your team.
- Manage your teams’ work-stream directly with stakeholders.
- Proactively identify business opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- art of design
- art of programming
- user experiences
- Business and Value Case Estimation
- Business & Customer Measurement Frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree