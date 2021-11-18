Senior Full Stack Developer – Remote – up to R840k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by modern software solutions and technology?
An evolving Tech-hub is currently looking for a self-motivated individual that is looking for assistance in materializing and shaping their ideas into a market leading enterprise as a Full Stack Developer.
Peaked your interest?
Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience as a full-stack developer, designing user interactions on web apps, developing servers, and databases for website functionality, and coding for mobile platforms.
- Strong understanding of code versioning tools such as Git and a good understanding of SEO principles.
- Excellent knowledge of BAAS, JavaScript, .NET, and NET libraries and frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue, etc.
- Demonstrable understanding of project management methodologies, such as Agile, SCRUM, and Kanban.
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.
Responsibilities:
- Understanding the product goals and strategy and effectively communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements
- Researching, designing, implementing, and maintaining enterprise architecture
- Ensuring that Company conventions and best practices are documented and followed
- Monitoring effective allocation of tasks – ensuring that your team is able to complete assigned tasks within the allocated timeline
- Ensuring the highest standard of code is produced by team members after being thoroughly tested
- Coaching developers through complex issues. e.g, working with juniors to break up tasks into smaller pieces
- With kindness and honesty, providing junior and mid-level developers with critical feedback on technical performance
- Building strategies to improve and build on skills gaps within the Dev team e.g., supporting mentorship and skills transfer initiatives
- Promoting continuous self-improvement by staying informed of industry trends and sharing with the team through workshops of specific skills training sessions
- Managing ambiguity around tasks and proactively driving solutions when maintenance issues arise
- Assisting with tech assessment and onboarding of new hires
Reference Number for this position is KR53769 which is a permanent, remote based position in Cape Town, offering a cost to company salary of up to R840k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability.
