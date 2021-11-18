Senior Full Stack Developer – Remote – up to R840k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by modern software solutions and technology?

An evolving Tech-hub is currently looking for a self-motivated individual that is looking for assistance in materializing and shaping their ideas into a market leading enterprise as a Full Stack Developer.

Peaked your interest?

Requirements:

5+ years of experience as a full-stack developer, designing user interactions on web apps, developing servers, and databases for website functionality, and coding for mobile platforms.

Strong understanding of code versioning tools such as Git and a good understanding of SEO principles.

Excellent knowledge of BAAS, JavaScript, .NET, and NET libraries and frameworks such as Angular, React, Vue, etc.

Demonstrable understanding of project management methodologies, such as Agile, SCRUM, and Kanban.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Responsibilities:

Understanding the product goals and strategy and effectively communicating with stakeholders (including clients) to clarify and define requirements

Researching, designing, implementing, and maintaining enterprise architecture

Ensuring that Company conventions and best practices are documented and followed

Monitoring effective allocation of tasks – ensuring that your team is able to complete assigned tasks within the allocated timeline

Ensuring the highest standard of code is produced by team members after being thoroughly tested

Coaching developers through complex issues. e.g, working with juniors to break up tasks into smaller pieces

With kindness and honesty, providing junior and mid-level developers with critical feedback on technical performance

Building strategies to improve and build on skills gaps within the Dev team e.g., supporting mentorship and skills transfer initiatives

Promoting continuous self-improvement by staying informed of industry trends and sharing with the team through workshops of specific skills training sessions

Managing ambiguity around tasks and proactively driving solutions when maintenance issues arise

Assisting with tech assessment and onboarding of new hires

Reference Number for this position is KR53769 which is a permanent, remote based position in Cape Town, offering a cost to company salary of up to R840k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

.NET

Angular

React

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position