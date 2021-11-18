Senior SharePoint Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:PLAY an integral part implementing robust & deployable solutions using cutting-edge technology as your technical expertise as a Senior SharePoint Developer is sought by a fast-growing UK Tech company. You will be responsible for analysing business requirements, troubleshooting defects of existing solutions, estimating the efforts involved and communicating with the client, designing proper solutions while assisting with delivery during the Early life Support phase of a project. You must have experience of production Office 365 projects which involve SharePoint customisation, in particular front-end development. You must have strong SharePoint Online dev skills: SharePoint Framework, PnP, UI Fabric, commercial experience of creating deployable package, solid SharePoint On-Prems (2010 and above) development skills: JSOM, CSOM, Server-side APIs, PowerShell scripting, Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS, JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery & React/Knockout/Angular.DUTIES:

Liaise with clients/end users to clarify details of requirements.

Design, code, test, correct, and document complex programs and program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools.

Build, test and deploy Enhancements and Change Requests.

Provide 3 rd Line incident resolution for Managed Services clients.

Line incident resolution for Managed Services clients. Support the development of junior team members.

Report on work carried out and contribute written material of publication quality.

Assist with the creation of Statements of Work for small to medium-sized projects.

Coordinate the implementation of agreed remedies and preventative measures.

Recognise and manage potential issues.

Approach situations in a positive and constructive way: provide solutions, not problems.

Consider and create options and objectively consider other viewpoints.

Identify or create business opportunities or improvements.

Take personal ownership. Demonstrate accountability and responsibility. Constantly seek to improve self, the team and the company.

Help identify areas for the implementation of changes in the business process.

Work with clients to define acceptance tests.

Obtain and analyse usage data and present it effectively.

Maintain an in-depth knowledge of specific technical specialities and provide expert advice regarding their application.

Create and maintain support documentation.

Manage the configuration of documentation items and files within own area of responsibility.

Identify and report issues and risks.

Use the tools and techniques for specific areas of release and deployment activities.

Administer the recording of activities, logging results and documenting technical activity undertaken.

Carry out early life support activities such as providing support advice to initial/pilot users.

Monitor the market to gain knowledge and understanding of currently emerging technologies.

Identify new and emerging hardware and software technologies and products based on own area of expertise, assess their relevance and potential value to the organisation and contribute to briefings of staff and management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong SharePoint Online development skills: SharePoint Framework, PnP, UI Fabric, commercial experience of creating deployable package.

Solid SharePoint On-Prems (2010 and above) development skills: JSOM, CSOM, Server-side APIs, commercial experience of creating deployable package.

PowerShell scripting.

Web application development worked on corporate websites and intranets, key technologies: JavaScript, ASP.NET MVC, C#, SQL, Web Service/Rest API, CSS, jQuery, React or Knockout or Angular.

SharePoint Administration knowledge for all SharePoint Versions (SharePoint 2010 and above).

Office 365 Administration.

Commercial experience with Microsoft Visual Studio, Visual Code, TFS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident manner.

Excellent communication skills.

Able to effectively engage with a wide range of stakeholders.

A methodical and analytical approach.

Can tackle challenging scenarios, consider options and explain and implement solutions.

