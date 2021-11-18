Senior Software Developer

If you have your sights on reaching “higher heights” then keep reading below as this role can take your career to the next level!
Education Requirements:
A post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or related fields
Minimum Requiremnets to qualify for this role:
- Experience developing software and systems in Python, or other imperative languages
- Experience in systems analysis and engineering
- Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods
- Experience working with data processing or backend systems
- Knowledge, experience or specialization in implementing specialist technology and computing modules, e. g. security, networking, identity and access management, file management systems, large scale computing and storage, etc.
- Experience integrating and configuring various software technologies and infrastructure
- Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness
- Knowledge, experience or specialization in some computing concepts such as computing theory, data science, architecture, algorithms and patterns, parallel computing, computer systems optimi-zation, etc.
Apply Now for more Information on this opportunity!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years