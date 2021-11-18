Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps)

The position reports to the Engineering Team Lead (DevOps)
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers
- Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging
- Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more
- Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
- Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
- Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems
The skills we need:
- Is passionate about technology- keeping up to date with the industry
- Always learning
- Is a team player
- Excellent communication skills
- Shows solid reasoning and decision making
- Possesses the ability to work under pressure
Qualifications & Experience:
- Computer science degree or equivalent experience
- 3-5 years of professional experience
- An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including linux and operating systems, networking
- Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms
- Can write code (we use Python)
- Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
- Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)
- Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)
- Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)
- Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)
- Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
- Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)
- Has experience managing production systems
Desired Skills:
- python
- Kubernetes
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development