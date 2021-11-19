Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Tasks
Work with business owners in order to understand, unpack, design, articulate and document business objectives in the form of business requirements.
Translate requirements to granular user stories and capturing and prioritizing user stories.
Form part of the delivery team to ensure successful delivery of business requirements.
Accountable for delivery outputs.
Drive an ongoing improvement plan to optimise delivery.
Requirements
Qualification in Business Analysis and/or Information Systems.
At least 5years’ experience in complex IT delivery and SDLC methodologies (incl. Agile).
At least 5 years’ experience in analysis methodologies and modelling tools.
Knowledge and experience in a mixture of business and technical solutions, and the ability to converse in both domains.
Financial Services and/or Loyalty Industry knowledge would be an advantage.
Competencies
Good people management skills
Decision making
Analytical thinking
Innovative thinking
Planning and organising
Treating customers fairly
Building and maintaining relationships
Influencing / Gaining commitment
Results driven
Team success
Stress tolerance
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric