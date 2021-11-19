Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

Work with business owners in order to understand, unpack, design, articulate and document business objectives in the form of business requirements.

Translate requirements to granular user stories and capturing and prioritizing user stories.

Form part of the delivery team to ensure successful delivery of business requirements.

Accountable for delivery outputs.

Drive an ongoing improvement plan to optimise delivery.

Requirements

Qualification in Business Analysis and/or Information Systems.

At least 5years’ experience in complex IT delivery and SDLC methodologies (incl. Agile).

At least 5 years’ experience in analysis methodologies and modelling tools.

Knowledge and experience in a mixture of business and technical solutions, and the ability to converse in both domains.

Financial Services and/or Loyalty Industry knowledge would be an advantage.

Competencies

Good people management skills

Decision making

Analytical thinking

Innovative thinking

Planning and organising

Treating customers fairly

Building and maintaining relationships

Influencing / Gaining commitment

Results driven

Team success

Stress tolerance

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

