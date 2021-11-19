Data Centre Manager

KPIs will be (but not limited to):

Responsible for equipment maintenance tasks such as managing and installing custom upgrades for clients, replacing cables, components and accessories

Conduct working methods to ensure zero capacity incidents, and to maintain agreed PUE levels

Ensure that records, drawings and schematics of the data centre environment/s are maintained

Evaluate the best practices for design and maintenance

Supervise a team of technicians to ensure smooth operation of the facility

Manage working methods to ensure that all SLA and MSAs are achieved

Ensure that planned and corrective maintenance is carried out according to predefined standards and schedules

Share knowledge and best practices across all Data Centres by building close relationship with other DC Managers and peers

Expected to improve current processes, and introduce automation with aim towards simplification

Manages escalated support cases and leads appropriate internal technical resources and/or 3rd party vendors to resolution

Management of data centre infrastructure to provide a concurrently maintainable, cost effective system supporting 99.999% electrical uptime and 99.99% mechanical uptime. This includes capacity management of assets under safe operating design parameters.

Management of data centre cabling infrastructure supporting 99.99% uptime

Active participation in new data centre builds or expansions

Monitoring and alerting of all critical components

Ensuring comprehensive Root Cause analysis are completed for all incidents/outages

White space capacity planning

Quick responses to potentially critical situations

3rd party vendor management and service delivery

Active involvement in network, physical and cyber security matters

Minimum Requirements:

Electrical and/or mechanical qualification preferable

Cabling qualification preferable

Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience

+5 years experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.

Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g. Cabling, Cooling, Power

Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)

Skills Required:

Finance

Forecasting of future spend

Monitoring and managing of budgetary spend

Budgetary reporting

Leadership

Innovate and make decisions on your own, but also know how to take direction when it is given

People management

Active involvement with staff onboarding

Guide and develop staff by working with HR to ensure skills, training and performance requirements are met

Defining of personal development plans for direct reports

Defining of measurable KPIs for direct reports

Develop and grow relationships with other business units

Support and adherence to BEE targets when onboarding new resources

Effective communication across all relevant platforms

Excellent communication skills and ability to interact professionally with a diverse group of clients, colleagues and staff

Interact with all levels of the organization in a professional, and tactful manner

Provide guidance and mentorship to direct and indirect reporting staff

Administrative duties

Scheduling of employee shifts, standby and after hour rosters

Ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulations

Change and incident management

Ensure adherence to all established guidelines and management practices for employees

Occupational Health and Safety responsibilities

Reporting accurately, as per agreed format, quality and timelines

Outstanding organizational skills, ability to prioritize effectively, and experience with technical project management

Client satisfaction

Ensure client satisfaction by providing an optimal level of customer service, in line with company objectives

Client support responsibilities can include, but is not limited to, client relations, responding to client inquiries and coordinating with other organizations

Meeting of defined client survey and reporting targets

Ability to understand client urgency and sensitivity of problem/incident/request

Behaviour

Adopt a mindset of continuous improvement

Lead by example

Be on the lookout for constant process improvements

Growing our people

Delivering to our shareholders

Respecting each other

Embracing diversity

Upholding the highest levels of integrity

Serving our clients

Highly service-oriented, reliable, responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic

Ability to work productively in cross-functional teams or resourcefully and independently as an individual

Focused on continued learning and self-development

General

Open to provide after-hours support as needed for significant issues

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent technical abilities

Proactive problem solving

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position