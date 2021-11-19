Data Centre Manager

KPIs will be (but not limited to):
- Responsible for equipment maintenance tasks such as managing and installing custom upgrades for clients, replacing cables, components and accessories
- Conduct working methods to ensure zero capacity incidents, and to maintain agreed PUE levels
- Ensure that records, drawings and schematics of the data centre environment/s are maintained
- Evaluate the best practices for design and maintenance
- Supervise a team of technicians to ensure smooth operation of the facility
- Manage working methods to ensure that all SLA and MSAs are achieved
- Ensure that planned and corrective maintenance is carried out according to predefined standards and schedules
- Share knowledge and best practices across all Data Centres by building close relationship with other DC Managers and peers
- Expected to improve current processes, and introduce automation with aim towards simplification
- Manages escalated support cases and leads appropriate internal technical resources and/or 3rd party vendors to resolution
- Management of data centre infrastructure to provide a concurrently maintainable, cost effective system supporting 99.999% electrical uptime and 99.99% mechanical uptime. This includes capacity management of assets under safe operating design parameters.
- Management of data centre cabling infrastructure supporting 99.99% uptime
- Active participation in new data centre builds or expansions
- Monitoring and alerting of all critical components
- Ensuring comprehensive Root Cause analysis are completed for all incidents/outages
- White space capacity planning
- Quick responses to potentially critical situations
- 3rd party vendor management and service delivery
- Active involvement in network, physical and cyber security matters
Minimum Requirements:
- Electrical and/or mechanical qualification preferable
- Cabling qualification preferable
- Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience
- +5 years experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.
- Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g. Cabling, Cooling, Power
- Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)
Skills Required:
Finance
- Forecasting of future spend
- Monitoring and managing of budgetary spend
- Budgetary reporting
Leadership
- Innovate and make decisions on your own, but also know how to take direction when it is given
- People management
- Active involvement with staff onboarding
- Guide and develop staff by working with HR to ensure skills, training and performance requirements are met
- Defining of personal development plans for direct reports
- Defining of measurable KPIs for direct reports
- Develop and grow relationships with other business units
- Support and adherence to BEE targets when onboarding new resources
- Effective communication across all relevant platforms
- Excellent communication skills and ability to interact professionally with a diverse group of clients, colleagues and staff
- Interact with all levels of the organization in a professional, and tactful manner
- Provide guidance and mentorship to direct and indirect reporting staff
Administrative duties
- Scheduling of employee shifts, standby and after hour rosters
- Ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulations
- Change and incident management
- Ensure adherence to all established guidelines and management practices for employees
- Occupational Health and Safety responsibilities
- Reporting accurately, as per agreed format, quality and timelines
- Outstanding organizational skills, ability to prioritize effectively, and experience with technical project management
Client satisfaction
- Ensure client satisfaction by providing an optimal level of customer service, in line with company objectives
- Client support responsibilities can include, but is not limited to, client relations, responding to client inquiries and coordinating with other organizations
- Meeting of defined client survey and reporting targets
- Ability to understand client urgency and sensitivity of problem/incident/request
Behaviour
- Adopt a mindset of continuous improvement
- Lead by example
- Be on the lookout for constant process improvements
- Growing our people
- Delivering to our shareholders
- Respecting each other
- Embracing diversity
- Upholding the highest levels of integrity
- Serving our clients
- Highly service-oriented, reliable, responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic
- Ability to work productively in cross-functional teams or resourcefully and independently as an individual
- Focused on continued learning and self-development
General
- Open to provide after-hours support as needed for significant issues
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent technical abilities
- Proactive problem solving
