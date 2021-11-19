Data Centre Manager

Nov 19, 2021

KPIs will be (but not limited to):

  • Responsible for equipment maintenance tasks such as managing and installing custom upgrades for clients, replacing cables, components and accessories
  • Conduct working methods to ensure zero capacity incidents, and to maintain agreed PUE levels
  • Ensure that records, drawings and schematics of the data centre environment/s are maintained
  • Evaluate the best practices for design and maintenance
  • Supervise a team of technicians to ensure smooth operation of the facility
  • Manage working methods to ensure that all SLA and MSAs are achieved
  • Ensure that planned and corrective maintenance is carried out according to predefined standards and schedules
  • Share knowledge and best practices across all Data Centres by building close relationship with other DC Managers and peers
  • Expected to improve current processes, and introduce automation with aim towards simplification
  • Manages escalated support cases and leads appropriate internal technical resources and/or 3rd party vendors to resolution
  • Management of data centre infrastructure to provide a concurrently maintainable, cost effective system supporting 99.999% electrical uptime and 99.99% mechanical uptime. This includes capacity management of assets under safe operating design parameters.
  • Management of data centre cabling infrastructure supporting 99.99% uptime
  • Active participation in new data centre builds or expansions
  • Monitoring and alerting of all critical components
  • Ensuring comprehensive Root Cause analysis are completed for all incidents/outages
  • White space capacity planning
  • Quick responses to potentially critical situations
  • 3rd party vendor management and service delivery
  • Active involvement in network, physical and cyber security matters

Minimum Requirements:

  • Electrical and/or mechanical qualification preferable
  • Cabling qualification preferable
  • Minimum 5 years relevant data centre experience
  • +5 years experience, managing teams, including line management, appraisals, performance reviews, hiring new team members, participating in disciplinary matters, financial management, etc.
  • Extensive knowledge on Data Centre environments and critical infrastructure systems e.g. Cabling, Cooling, Power
  • Experience of Data Centre KPIs (incident ticket related matters, time to solve tickets, physical security, infrastructure metrics, staff, safety, overall operations)

Skills Required:
Finance

  • Forecasting of future spend
  • Monitoring and managing of budgetary spend
  • Budgetary reporting

Leadership

  • Innovate and make decisions on your own, but also know how to take direction when it is given
  • People management
  • Active involvement with staff onboarding
  • Guide and develop staff by working with HR to ensure skills, training and performance requirements are met
  • Defining of personal development plans for direct reports
  • Defining of measurable KPIs for direct reports
  • Develop and grow relationships with other business units
  • Support and adherence to BEE targets when onboarding new resources
  • Effective communication across all relevant platforms
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to interact professionally with a diverse group of clients, colleagues and staff
  • Interact with all levels of the organization in a professional, and tactful manner
  • Provide guidance and mentorship to direct and indirect reporting staff

Administrative duties

  • Scheduling of employee shifts, standby and after hour rosters
  • Ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulations
  • Change and incident management
  • Ensure adherence to all established guidelines and management practices for employees
  • Occupational Health and Safety responsibilities
  • Reporting accurately, as per agreed format, quality and timelines
  • Outstanding organizational skills, ability to prioritize effectively, and experience with technical project management

Client satisfaction

  • Ensure client satisfaction by providing an optimal level of customer service, in line with company objectives
  • Client support responsibilities can include, but is not limited to, client relations, responding to client inquiries and coordinating with other organizations
  • Meeting of defined client survey and reporting targets
  • Ability to understand client urgency and sensitivity of problem/incident/request

Behaviour

  • Adopt a mindset of continuous improvement
  • Lead by example
  • Be on the lookout for constant process improvements
  • Growing our people
  • Delivering to our shareholders
  • Respecting each other
  • Embracing diversity
  • Upholding the highest levels of integrity
  • Serving our clients
  • Highly service-oriented, reliable, responsible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic
  • Ability to work productively in cross-functional teams or resourcefully and independently as an individual
  • Focused on continued learning and self-development

General

  • Open to provide after-hours support as needed for significant issues
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent technical abilities
  • Proactive problem solving

