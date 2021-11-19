Purpose of the position:
Primary focus of this position will be on data integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. There is a wonderful opportunity to develop in a small company and gain extensive experience in a wide range of topics.
Requirements:
- Own laptop
- 1 – 4 years experience as a Developer
- Fast Internet
Attributes:
- Must of able to work independently and unsupervised
- Have high motivational levels
- Problem solver
- Multitasker
- Strong organisational skills