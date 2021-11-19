Developer

Nov 19, 2021

Purpose of the position:

Primary focus of this position will be on data integrations, process automation and report building using SQL and C#. There is a wonderful opportunity to develop in a small company and gain extensive experience in a wide range of topics.

Requirements:

  • Own laptop
  • 1 – 4 years experience as a Developer
  • Fast Internet

Attributes:

  • Must of able to work independently and unsupervised
  • Have high motivational levels
  • Problem solver
  • Multitasker
  • Strong organisational skills

Learn more/Apply for this position