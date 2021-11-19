Full Stack Software Developer

Nov 19, 2021

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack Software Developer.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 7-10 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Qualification in IT Business AnalysisTechnical/Functional skills:- Object Oriented Programming
  • Java 8
  • JEE
  • JPA (Hibernate)
  • JSF (Rich Faces)
  • Spring MVC
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • AWS, Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Quarkus, Kubernetes (highly advantageous)
  • Junit
  • Mockito
  • REST
  • Microservice Architecture
  • HTML, CSS
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Angular 8/9/10
  • Node.js 10
  • NPM
  • Oracle, DB2
  • Glassfish (Payara)
  • Maven
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Nexus
  • CI/CD
  • Linux
  • IntelliJ

The ideal candidate will perform the following responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

