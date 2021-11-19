Full Stack Software Developer

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack Software Developer.

The ideal candidate should have:

7-10 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Qualification in IT Business AnalysisTechnical/Functional skills:- Object Oriented Programming

Java 8

JEE

JPA (Hibernate)

JSF (Rich Faces)

Spring MVC

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

AWS, Docker (highly advantageous)

Quarkus, Kubernetes (highly advantageous)

Junit

Mockito

REST

Microservice Architecture

HTML, CSS

JavaScript / Typescript

Angular 8/9/10

Node.js 10

NPM

Oracle, DB2

Glassfish (Payara)

Maven

Git

Bitbucket

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

CI/CD

Linux

IntelliJ

The ideal candidate will perform the following responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

