An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack Software Developer.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 7-10 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Qualification in IT Business AnalysisTechnical/Functional skills:- Object Oriented Programming
- Java 8
- JEE
- JPA (Hibernate)
- JSF (Rich Faces)
- Spring MVC
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- AWS, Docker (highly advantageous)
- Quarkus, Kubernetes (highly advantageous)
- Junit
- Mockito
- REST
- Microservice Architecture
- HTML, CSS
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Angular 8/9/10
- Node.js 10
- NPM
- Oracle, DB2
- Glassfish (Payara)
- Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
- CI/CD
- Linux
- IntelliJ
The ideal candidate will perform the following responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Apply today for more information!!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JEE
- Hibernate
- JSF
- Spring
- Spring boot
- AWS
- Docker
- Junit
- REST
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Angular
- Node
- NPM
- Oracle
- DB2
- Maven
- GIT
- Linux
- IntelliJ
- CI/CD
- Jenkins
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma