Java Backend Developer

Are you a Java developer who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Java Developer to join their fanatsic team of developers in Gauteng!

10 Years of experience is all we need! We are looking for someone who has experience in the web and digital project space, with experience working in the agile environment.

The ideal candidate should have:

Java 8+ JEE 7

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Calling SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Functional Java

JMS

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

EJB

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Postman / SoapUI

Maven multi module project setup and development

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

CI/CD

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Microservice Architecture

AWS cloud services and Serverless development

Apply now for more information regarding his role.

