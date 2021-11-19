Java Backend Developer

Are you a Java developer who wants to try something new and exciting ? This role is 100% for you! A German Automotive giant is looking for a Java Developer to join their fanatsic team of developers in Gauteng!
10 Years of experience is all we need! We are looking for someone who has experience in the web and digital project space, with experience working in the agile environment.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Java 8+ JEE 7
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Calling SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Functional Java
- JMS
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- EJB
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Postman / SoapUI
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- CI/CD
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Microservice Architecture
- AWS cloud services and Serverless development
Apply now for more information regarding his role.
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Rest
- AWS
- JEE 7
- SOAP
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years