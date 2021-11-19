SAP Business Analyst

Nov 19, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3+ years of SAP Implementation and Support experience in SAP Flexible Real Estate and SAP FI/CO Modules (ECC6).
  • Business Analysis experience.
  • SAP S4 exposure.
  • Experience in any programming language will be an advantage.
  • BCom, with accounting as major, degree or equivalent Diploma.
  • In Possession of a SAP FI/CO certification.

DUTIES:
SAP Configuration and Monitoring

  • Maintenance of global configuration of various modules in use.
  • Configuration of new and existing clients on SAP.
  • Ensuring that scheduled jobs run successfully.
  • Ensure that files received from external parties for uploading into systems are in the correct format.
  • Loading and processing of batch files received from external and internal parties.
  • Responsible for reviewing batch runs. This would include billing runs, invoice/statement runs, month-end runs, etc.
  • Ensuring data integrity of systems maintained.
  • Monitoring and resolution of Error Logs
  • Ensuring that controls are enforced and maintained.
  • Manage all transports relating to developments and configurations in line with Basis guidelines
  • Update and maintain the periodic schedule of scheduled jobs and interfaces Successful execution of SAP projects within time, budget and quality

System/Business Analysis

  • Analyse and document Business Environment
  • Analyse and document Systems Environment
  • Investigation of Business Requirements/Solutions
  • Attending Project Status Meetings.
  • Interface with users and developers to define requirements, establish scope & objectives and develop recommendations for new systems & enhancements to current systems.
  • Create functional specifications.
  • Analyse systems problems and identify & evaluate solutions.
  • Direct and/or participate in the analysis, design & implementation of approved recommendations.
  • Prepare program specifications & procedures necessary to support the development process.
  • Provide a costing for all development initiatives/projects
  • Test and provide Quality assurance
  • Document (programs)
  • User support & Training
  • Provide support to the SAP Management team as required.

Client Enquiries/ Support

  • Extraction and analysis of information from database tables.
  • Develop end-user reports/queries in SAP.
  • Assist with user enquiries and training.
  • Assisting users to make optimal use of systems functionality.
  • Liaise with external parties where functions have been outsourced.

