SAP FI/CO Business Analyst

REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years experience of financial systems and processes. Business Analysis experience.
- FI/CO experience on SAP ECC6 release with SAP S4 exposure.
- Experience in any programming language will be an advantage.
- BCom, with accounting as major, degree or equivalent Diploma.
- In Possession of a SAP FI/CO certification
DUTIES:
System/Business Analysis
- Analyse and document Business Environment
- Analyse and document Systems Environment
- Investigation of Business Requirements/Solutions
- Attending Project Status Meetings.
- Interface with users and developers to define requirements, establish scope & objectives and develop recommendations for new systems & enhancements to current systems.
- Create functional specifications.
- Analyse systems problems and identify & evaluate solutions.
- Direct and/or participate in the analysis, design & implementation of approved recommendations.
- Prepare program specifications & procedures necessary to support the development process.
- Provide a costing for all development initiatives/projects
- Test and provide Quality assurance
- Document (programs)
- User support & Training
- Provide support to the SAP Management team as required.
SAP Configuration and Monitoring
- Maintenance of global configuration of various modules in use.
- Configuration of new and existing clients on SAP.
- Ensuring that scheduled jobs run successfully.
- Ensure that files received from external parties for uploading into systems are in the correct format.
- Loading and processing of batch files received from external and internal parties.
- Responsible for reviewing batch runs. This would include billing runs, invoice/statement runs, month-end runs, etc.
- Ensuring data integrity of systems maintained.
- Monitoring and resolution of Error Logs
- Ensuring that controls are enforced and maintained.
- Manage all transports relating to developments and configurations in line with Basis guidelines
- Update and maintain the periodic schedule of scheduled jobs and interfaces
- Successful execution of SAP projects within time, budget and quality
Client Enquiries/ Support
- Extraction and analysis of information from database tables.
- Develop end-user reports/queries in SAP.
- Assist with user enquiries and training.
- Assisting users to make optimal use of systems functionality.
- Liaise with external parties where functions have been outsourced.