SAP Frontend Developer (ABAP/ui5) at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP ABAP developer who has a solid foundation and background in UI5/Fiori? We have an amazing venture available for you with our client who is an automotive legend available in Gauteng

Skills required:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Architecture, Platform & Security (Linux, Unix)

Batch Scheduling (Control-M)

Business Intelligence Solution (Qlik Sense, SAC)

Development & Programming (ABAP, ABAP OO, HTML, JavaScript, Restful API, SOAP, JSON, OData, SAP S/4HANA ABAP, SAP S/4HANA Modelling, SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development)

Interface Technologies (C:D, EAI, Webservices/Rest, SAP ALE/RFC)

Methodologies & Tools (Agile Working Model, DevOps, Confluence, ITIL, ITPM Agile 2.0, JIRA, Kanban, SCRUM)

Operation Management

Roles, Authorizations, User & Access Management (IBV, IDAS)

SAP Archiving

SAP Financials (Controlling (CO), SAP S/4HANA FI Integration, Product Costing (PC))

SAP Logistics (Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Sales & Distribution (SD)

Tasks and responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

ABAP and ABAP OO development and programming

SAP S4/HANA

UI5

Business Intelligence solution (Qliksense/SAC)

Interface Technologies

