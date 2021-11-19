SAP Frontend Developer (ABAP/ui5) at Sabenza IT

Nov 19, 2021

Are you a SAP ABAP developer who has a solid foundation and background in UI5/Fiori? We have an amazing venture available for you with our client who is an automotive legend available in Gauteng

Skills required:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Architecture, Platform & Security (Linux, Unix)
  • Batch Scheduling (Control-M)
  • Business Intelligence Solution (Qlik Sense, SAC)
  • Development & Programming (ABAP, ABAP OO, HTML, JavaScript, Restful API, SOAP, JSON, OData, SAP S/4HANA ABAP, SAP S/4HANA Modelling, SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development)
  • Interface Technologies (C:D, EAI, Webservices/Rest, SAP ALE/RFC)
  • Methodologies & Tools (Agile Working Model, DevOps, Confluence, ITIL, ITPM Agile 2.0, JIRA, Kanban, SCRUM)
  • Operation Management
  • Roles, Authorizations, User & Access Management (IBV, IDAS)
  • SAP Archiving
  • SAP Financials (Controlling (CO), SAP S/4HANA FI Integration, Product Costing (PC))
  • SAP Logistics (Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Sales & Distribution (SD)

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP and ABAP OO development and programming
  • SAP S4/HANA
  • UI5
  • Business Intelligence solution (Qliksense/SAC)
  • Interface Technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position