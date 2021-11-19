SAP Frontend Developer (ABAP/ui5) at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP ABAP developer who has a solid foundation and background in UI5/Fiori? We have an amazing venture available for you with our client who is an automotive legend available in Gauteng
Skills required:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Architecture, Platform & Security (Linux, Unix)
- Batch Scheduling (Control-M)
- Business Intelligence Solution (Qlik Sense, SAC)
- Development & Programming (ABAP, ABAP OO, HTML, JavaScript, Restful API, SOAP, JSON, OData, SAP S/4HANA ABAP, SAP S/4HANA Modelling, SAP S/4HANA UI5 Development)
- Interface Technologies (C:D, EAI, Webservices/Rest, SAP ALE/RFC)
- Methodologies & Tools (Agile Working Model, DevOps, Confluence, ITIL, ITPM Agile 2.0, JIRA, Kanban, SCRUM)
- Operation Management
- Roles, Authorizations, User & Access Management (IBV, IDAS)
- SAP Archiving
- SAP Financials (Controlling (CO), SAP S/4HANA FI Integration, Product Costing (PC))
- SAP Logistics (Materials Management (MM), Production Planning (PP), Sales & Distribution (SD)
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Desired Skills:
- ABAP and ABAP OO development and programming
- SAP S4/HANA
- UI5
- Business Intelligence solution (Qliksense/SAC)
- Interface Technologies