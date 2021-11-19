Senior .NET Core Developer at Mediro ICT

Well known Fintech company responsible for the creation and operations of some of the largest electronic services systems in SA is looking for a Senior Software Engineer with solid .Net Core Development experience.This is for a Permanent role and you will be based on site 100%

Work with large scale architecture, technologyand exciting projects – both enhancements and new projects.

The incumbent will support and develop applications in .NET. As such, the incumbent will design IT solutions based on specified business requirements, develop the solutions, test the solutions, participate in its release and provide the required documentation

Contribute to the delivery of the strategic Application Platform, which is based on a microservice architecture.

Assisting in the resolution of production incidents emanating from the application platform.

Delivering system enhancements to continuously improve the system and meet changing business requirements

Contributing to the release of system changes

Delivering on governance requirements and best practice

Asses software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise colleagues and management of their technical suitability.

Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.

Ensure the designs take full account of specified requirements and constraints, including any potential safety-related aspects, and are appropriate to the target implementation and support environments

Select, in consultation with management as required, appropriate design standards, methods and tools and ensures they are applied effectively.

Input into architectural standards of the team, where required.

Mentoring, where appropriate, more junior members within the team on design and implementation standards, conducting of code reviews.

Minimum Requirements

.NET Developer Qualification

Software Engineering Qualification

5-7 years experience as a .NET developer

Integration experience will be advantageous

Experience in managing delivery of changes utilising an Agile/Scrum approach.

Proven track record in development of technical

Sound knowledge of the end-to-end IT processes across various application to deliver and support systems.

Good working knowledge of MQ

Good working knowledge of Relational databases: (preferably Oracle and/or MS SQL) Databases (MySQL, SQL Server, Azure SQL)

Good working knowledge of Linux/Unix

Web Apps

Serverless functions

Cosmos DB

Service Fabric

Blob Storage

Containers and microservices

Azure

Languages C#, C++ .NET

Frameworks (Most importantly ASP.NET MVC and Entity framework)

MTA Microsoft Technology Associate

MCSA (Web Applications, Universal Windows Platform)

.NET Core

.NET framework versions .NET 1.0 – .NET 4.7.2

Web frameworks ASP.NET MVC 1-5, ASP.NET Web API 1-2; ASP.NET Web Forms (old school)

Desktop Frameworks WPF, Windows Forms (old school)

Communication frameworks * WCF, ASP.NET Web API, 1-2, Web Services (old school)

IoC Containers Castle Windsor Container, Unity, Structure Map, Ninject, AutoFac

ORM Entity Framework 1-6, nHibernate 1-5, Linq2SQL (depreciated), [URL Removed]

C# unit testing frameworks nUnit, SpecFlow, MSTest, xUnit

C# build tools TFS, Team City, Jenkins, Cruise Control, .NET, Azure DevOps (old TFS)

