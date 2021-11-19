UX Developer at The Focus Group

UX Developer

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the Clinical & Practice Management Platform. The user experience is simple and intuitive, and we need someone capable of making continued steps in this direction. We are also in the exciting process of embracing Serverless architecture using Firebase and Google Cloud Platform and with this change will come exciting changes and developments to our user interface. Our platform takes users through integrated workflows and a seamless user experience is key to our success.

While the frontend will be the centre of gravity for this role, it will require someone willing and capable of embracing our full technology stack; as we strive to truly embrace the concept of a self organised team and minimise silos.

If you are someone who strives to provide measurable value in an industry where you can make a real difference, then this is where youll have that opportunity.

Description

As we pursue an exciting new Serverless architecture in Firebase & Google Cloud Platform, we are looking for talented developers to help not only with migrating and scaling our existing platform but to continue to innovate into the future.

The client is a digital and technology enabled business responsible for some of the most effective medical practice management software. At the forefront is the development of our latest Clinical platform which aims to bring a truly user centric approach to how doctors are able to manage their patients.

In the team, you will be exposed to cutting edge technology, architecture and principles as we rapidly deploy new enhancements to our existing platform and pave the way for a radically new approach to creating healthcare software.

The teams are tightly coupled, aggressively applying Agile principles to evolve our platform quickly and provide the most value to doctors. As a result, we are looking for someone who is knowledgeable in the full stack development process and has an interest not only in development of software but the product itself.

Job RequirementsQualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

Minimum 2 years of experience in the software development industry with a diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, ) Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Behavioural Competence

A passion for product development and excellence

Ability to clearly communicate ideas and

Willingness to work as a member of a team, to work on personal brilliance while making the team better as a

High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously

Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty

Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view

Ability to recognize the constructive feedback in any critique

Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

Continual learning and self-development

Technical competence

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

In depth understanding of technologies used in Clinical systems:

JavaScript/TypeScript

HTML5/CSS3

Angular 2+

NodeJS (Advantageous)

Firebase (Highly Advantageous)

Google Cloud Platform (Highly Advantageous)

Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC)

Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, )

