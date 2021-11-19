Web Developer – Public and Secure Web

Our Client is seeking a Web Developer – Public and Secure Web within the Banking and Insurance sector.

Contractual: 6 months Location: Cape Town

Minimum requirements:

UI/API Software Engineering Skills

AWS developer associate certification.

AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)

5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries

3-5+ development on Pubic Web

Experienced in working with APIs

Experience using Git

Experience reviewing code

Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns

Strong experience with the following technologies:

VueJS (ver 3 or 2)

ReactJS (16 Up)

CSS / SASS/ LESS

Cypress

Jest for unit-tests in UI

NodeJS

DotNet Core

XUnit / NUnit / MSpec

Desired Skills:

API

UI

AWS

.Net

Public Web

Git

vueJS

ReactJS

CSS

Cypress

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

