Our Client is seeking a Web Developer – Public and Secure Web within the Banking and Insurance sector.
Contractual: 6 months Location: Cape Town
Minimum requirements:
UI/API Software Engineering Skills
AWS developer associate certification.
AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
3-5+ development on Pubic Web
Experienced in working with APIs
Experience using Git
Experience reviewing code
Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
Strong experience with the following technologies:
VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
ReactJS (16 Up)
CSS / SASS/ LESS
Cypress
Jest for unit-tests in UI
NodeJS
DotNet Core
XUnit / NUnit / MSpec
Desired Skills:
- API
- UI
- AWS
- .Net
- Public Web
- Git
- vueJS
- ReactJS
- CSS
- Cypress
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree