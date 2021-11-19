Web Developer – Public and Secure Web

Nov 19, 2021

Our Client is seeking a Web Developer – Public and Secure Web within the Banking and Insurance sector.

Contractual: 6 months Location: Cape Town

Minimum requirements:

UI/API Software Engineering Skills
AWS developer associate certification.
AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
3-5+ development on Pubic Web
Experienced in working with APIs
Experience using Git
Experience reviewing code
Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
Strong experience with the following technologies:
VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
ReactJS (16 Up)
CSS / SASS/ LESS
Cypress
Jest for unit-tests in UI
NodeJS
DotNet Core
XUnit / NUnit / MSpec

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • UI
  • AWS
  • .Net
  • Public Web
  • Git
  • vueJS
  • ReactJS
  • CSS
  • Cypress
  • NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

