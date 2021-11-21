Developer Intern at Fourier Recruitment

Are you young, energetic, newly graduated IT candidate looking for work experience? Then this is the opportunity you are looking for. This is an opportunity for a newly graduated IT candidate to get his foot in the door of the IT world and gain valuable work experience.Minimum Requirements
- Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development
- PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript
- SQL(MySQL) or NoSQL(Mongo/Elastic Search)
- Windows or Linux
Advantageous
- NodeJS
- VueJS or React or Angular
- HTML and CSS