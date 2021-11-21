An upmarket Automotive company in Pretoria is seeking a FP&A Analyst with a minimum of five years experience to form part of their small team. The main purpose of this role is to conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plans to improve performance. Must have exceptional experience in budget & forecasting related assignments within the Automotive Industry. A Bachelors degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal. An important attribute for this position is to be able to work through problems and not around them, excellent problem-solving skills required.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal.
- Minimum of at least five years of experience for budget & forecasting related assignments at multinational corporations.
- Automobile industry experience might be a plus but not mandatory
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Preparation of budget and forecast for both vehicle and customer service.
- Conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plan to improve performance.
- Profitability analysis by each car line and derivative.
- Product Pricing in conjunction with the Marketing team.
- Expense management to (1) stay below budget/forecast, and (2) effective and efficient use of company resources:
- Selling expense.
- Marketing expenditure, both Fixed and Variable.
- PDI (pre-delivery inspection) cost.
- Post completion review.
- Creation and evaluation of capital expense proposal.
- Ad-hoc reporting and analysis when needed.
- Engage project when necessary.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid & Pension Fund +