FP& A Analyst

An upmarket Automotive company in Pretoria is seeking a FP&A Analyst with a minimum of five years experience to form part of their small team. The main purpose of this role is to conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plans to improve performance. Must have exceptional experience in budget & forecasting related assignments within the Automotive Industry. A Bachelors degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal. An important attribute for this position is to be able to work through problems and not around them, excellent problem-solving skills required.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal.

Minimum of at least five years of experience for budget & forecasting related assignments at multinational corporations.

Automobile industry experience might be a plus but not mandatory

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Preparation of budget and forecast for both vehicle and customer service.

Conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plan to improve performance.

Profitability analysis by each car line and derivative.

Product Pricing in conjunction with the Marketing team.

Expense management to (1) stay below budget/forecast, and (2) effective and efficient use of company resources: Selling expense. Marketing expenditure, both Fixed and Variable. PDI (pre-delivery inspection) cost. Post completion review.

Creation and evaluation of capital expense proposal.

Ad-hoc reporting and analysis when needed.

Engage project when necessary.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid & Pension Fund +

