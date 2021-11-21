FP& A Analyst

Nov 21, 2021

An upmarket Automotive company in Pretoria is seeking a FP&A Analyst with a minimum of five years experience to form part of their small team. The main purpose of this role is to conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plans to improve performance. Must have exceptional experience in budget & forecasting related assignments within the Automotive Industry. A Bachelors degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal. An important attribute for this position is to be able to work through problems and not around them, excellent problem-solving skills required.

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelor degree in Accounting in combination with a CIMA qualification would be ideal.
  • Minimum of at least five years of experience for budget & forecasting related assignments at multinational corporations.
  • Automobile industry experience might be a plus but not mandatory

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Preparation of budget and forecast for both vehicle and customer service.
  • Conduct in-depth analysis and deliver actionable plan to improve performance.
  • Profitability analysis by each car line and derivative.
  • Product Pricing in conjunction with the Marketing team.
  • Expense management to (1) stay below budget/forecast, and (2) effective and efficient use of company resources:
    • Selling expense.
    • Marketing expenditure, both Fixed and Variable.
    • PDI (pre-delivery inspection) cost.
    • Post completion review.
  • Creation and evaluation of capital expense proposal.
  • Ad-hoc reporting and analysis when needed.
  • Engage project when necessary.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid & Pension Fund +

