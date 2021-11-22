Analyst Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum C# or VB.Net SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc) ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS Web Services .Net Framework XML IIS OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA



Ideal MVC or MVVM Design Pattern WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) Powershell UML



Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

