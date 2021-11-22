DEVOPS ENGINEER

Nov 22, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring, administration and support of custom applications running on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows & Linux, utilising Oracle/Microsoft SQL Databases in a production environment.
  • Administration and Support of Application Server platforms such as Oracle Weblogic, Oracle Glassfish, Microsoft IIS, etc.
  • Provide operational & business support for various applications running in an online production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements.
  • Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications.
  • Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution.
    Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution.
  • Perform scheduled daily, weekly monthly support tasks.
  • Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs.
  • Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on applications in the Production environment and data to improve service levels.
  • Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of production applications (Business hours and After hours).
  • Provide assistance and training to support team members.
  • Perform after hours standby support on applications running in a production environment.
  • Provide Tier2 technical application support to our call centre for our web based applications.

Work experience (+-2years)

  • Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
  • 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
  • 2+ years of experience in Windows based operating systems
  • 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
  • Docker and Kubernetes (2 years experience)
  • Experience in supporting digital or web-based applications.
  • 1-2 years experience in 2 or more of the following:
    • Oracle Weblogic Server administration
    • Oracle Glassfish Administration
    • IBM MQ Series Administration
    • Apache Web Server Administration

Skills or knowledge

  • Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.
  • Sound problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level
  • Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work.
  • Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries (Oracle/Microsoft SQL).
  • Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems
  • Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems through to completion.
  • Candidate with a sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby.
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Beginner Level Software Developer
  • Problem solving skills
  • Quick learner (short initial ramp up period)

Learn more/Apply for this position