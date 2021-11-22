ICT Systems Administrator

The role has hands on involvement in the daily technical requirements within the business. The candidate will report directly to the Team Leader: ICT.
Education and Requirements:
- 5 years’ IT experience
- IT degree or IT certified (Microsoft & Cisco)
- Excellent technical skills
- Self-starter and motivator
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Cloud experience – preferred
- Knowledge and understanding of (non-negotiable):
- Exchange
- Active Directory & Group Policies
- VM ware
- Terminal services
- SAN and NAS storage technology.
- Routing
- System Monitoring with experience in PRTG
- FortiGate firewalls
- Cisco switching
- Cisco telephony
- Cisco wireless
- OS experience – Windows, MacOS, Windows server 2016 & 2019
The role requires a hands-on person who is able to perform the role of technical expert. We want someone who is still close to the tech and not stuck in paperwork.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Day to day support on the service desk
- System upgrades and coordination
- Desktop, network and server support
- Backup management and anti-virus system support
- Internet, security and firewall support
- Solutions architecture
- New system installations and upgrades (desktop, network, server)
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- SAN
- NAS
- FortiGate
- Windows
- MAC OS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration