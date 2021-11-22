ICT Systems Administrator

The role has hands on involvement in the daily technical requirements within the business. The candidate will report directly to the Team Leader: ICT.

Education and Requirements:

5 years’ IT experience

IT degree or IT certified (Microsoft & Cisco)

Excellent technical skills

Self-starter and motivator

Ability to work as part of a team

Cloud experience – preferred

Knowledge and understanding of (non-negotiable):

Exchange

Active Directory & Group Policies

VM ware

Terminal services

SAN and NAS storage technology.

Routing

System Monitoring with experience in PRTG

FortiGate firewalls

Cisco switching

Cisco telephony

Cisco wireless

OS experience – Windows, MacOS, Windows server 2016 & 2019

The role requires a hands-on person who is able to perform the role of technical expert. We want someone who is still close to the tech and not stuck in paperwork.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Day to day support on the service desk

System upgrades and coordination

Desktop, network and server support

Backup management and anti-virus system support

Internet, security and firewall support

Solutions architecture

New system installations and upgrades (desktop, network, server)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

