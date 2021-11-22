ICT Systems Administrator

Nov 22, 2021

The role has hands on involvement in the daily technical requirements within the business. The candidate will report directly to the Team Leader: ICT.

Education and Requirements:

  • 5 years’ IT experience
  • IT degree or IT certified (Microsoft & Cisco)
  • Excellent technical skills
  • Self-starter and motivator
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Cloud experience – preferred
  • Knowledge and understanding of (non-negotiable):
  • Exchange
  • Active Directory & Group Policies
  • VM ware
  • Terminal services
  • SAN and NAS storage technology.
  • Routing
  • System Monitoring with experience in PRTG
  • FortiGate firewalls
  • Cisco switching
  • Cisco telephony
  • Cisco wireless
  • OS experience – Windows, MacOS, Windows server 2016 & 2019

The role requires a hands-on person who is able to perform the role of technical expert. We want someone who is still close to the tech and not stuck in paperwork.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Day to day support on the service desk
  • System upgrades and coordination
  • Desktop, network and server support
  • Backup management and anti-virus system support
  • Internet, security and firewall support
  • Solutions architecture
  • New system installations and upgrades (desktop, network, server)

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • SAN
  • NAS
  • FortiGate
  • Windows
  • MAC OS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

