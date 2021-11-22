Intern Developer (x2) (PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT services seeks a talented coder to join them as an Intern Developer. The ideal candidate must thrive under pressure and be hungry to learn and continuously upskill. You must also possess an accredited IT Diploma/Certification and your tech toolset should include PHP/Java or C#/JavaScript, SQL (MySQL)/NoSQL (Mongo/Elasticsearch), Windows/Linux.DUTIES:

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme.

Successfully integrate yourself with the team.

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase.

REQUIREMENTS:

Recognised IT Diploma/Certificate in Development.

PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript.

SQL (MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elasticsearch).

Windows or Linux.

Advantageous –

Node.js

[URL Removed] or React or Angular

HMTL and CSS

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Deadline driven.

Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Attention to detail and producing quality work.

Team orientated.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills.

Openness to learning.

Languages:

English: Read / Write / Speak

Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application [URL Removed] applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intern

Developer

x2

Learn more/Apply for this position