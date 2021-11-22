IT Support Specialist

Junior and Senior IT Support Consultants required for positions in Belville (Cape Town) and Centurion (Gauteng). Experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT diploma/degree required

MCSE essential

A+ and N+ required

Peplink knowledge and experience required

Responsibilities:

Remote and Desktop IT Support

Hardware and software support

Server and Network support

Remote management support

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

