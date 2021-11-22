Junior Cable/Assistant Technician at Headhunters

Our client, one of the best market leaders in the print environment, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cabler/ Assistant Technician.

Responsibilities:

Maintain cable systems by installing, repairing, programming, and upgrading cable infrastructure

Perform major and minor preventive maintenance and repairs by troubleshooting cabling system issues

Identify, track and remove abandoned cables

Assist with the full installation and handover to client/customer

Test every newly installed or relocated cable in accordance with established procedures.

Keep cable neatly tied and bundled while maintaining safety standards

Requirements:

Minimum Grade 12

Minimum 2 years experience as a Cabler or Assistant Technician

Must have industry experience

Maintain minimal repeat call rate

High standard of accuracy and proficiency

Timeous handing and completion of work

Must be able to handle stress within a highly pressurized environment

Ability to travel

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

