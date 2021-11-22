Junior Cable/Assistant Technician at Headhunters

Nov 22, 2021

Our client, one of the best market leaders in the print environment, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cabler/ Assistant Technician.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain cable systems by installing, repairing, programming, and upgrading cable infrastructure
  • Perform major and minor preventive maintenance and repairs by troubleshooting cabling system issues
  • Identify, track and remove abandoned cables
  • Assist with the full installation and handover to client/customer
  • Test every newly installed or relocated cable in accordance with established procedures.
  • Keep cable neatly tied and bundled while maintaining safety standards

Requirements:

  • Minimum Grade 12
  • Minimum 2 years experience as a Cabler or Assistant Technician
  • Must have industry experience
  • Maintain minimal repeat call rate
  • High standard of accuracy and proficiency
  • Timeous handing and completion of work
  • Must be able to handle stress within a highly pressurized environment
  • Ability to travel

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

