Junior Cable/Assistant Technician at Headhunters

Our client, one of the best market leaders in the print environment, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cabler/ Assistant Technician.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain cable systems by installing, repairing, programming, and upgrading cable infrastructure
- Perform major and minor preventive maintenance and repairs by troubleshooting cabling system issues
- Identify, track and remove abandoned cables
- Assist with the full installation and handover to client/customer
- Test every newly installed or relocated cable in accordance with established procedures.
- Keep cable neatly tied and bundled while maintaining safety standards
Requirements:
- Minimum Grade 12
- Minimum 2 years experience as a Cabler or Assistant Technician
- Must have industry experience
- Maintain minimal repeat call rate
- High standard of accuracy and proficiency
- Timeous handing and completion of work
- Must be able to handle stress within a highly pressurized environment
- Ability to travel
