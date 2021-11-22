MID-LEVEL .NET DEVELOPER POSITION

Opportunity for a mid senior level .NET developer in the collaborative workflow and publishing space.
NDox, our in-house collaborative publishing tool needs a development owner who will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, extending and managing the product using Agile methodologies.
NDox includes the following tech components:
.NET desktop and service applications backed by MS SQL Server
Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online
Microsoft Office Add-ins for Word and Excel
Integration with Subversion
XML integration with Adobe Creative Suite products such as InDesign and Dreamweaver
Automation with Adobe InDesign Server
Your role will include the following
Receiving training and handover from the current set of developers
Understanding and documenting existing processes & code
Liaising with the product owner & project manager to develop the epics, features and sprint planning
Developing new features
Supporting the software
Growing and mentoring the NDox team when additional team members are added