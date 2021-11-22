Project Manager

Nov 22, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Project Management Qualification
  • Relevant B-Degree
  • 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
  • Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.
  • Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
  • Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
  • In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
  • Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
  • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
  • Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
  • Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
  • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
  • Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

Competencies Required:

  • Business accumen
  • Presentation skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Facilitation skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem solving skills

