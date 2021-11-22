Project Manager

Experience and Qualifications:
- Project Management Qualification
- Relevant B-Degree
- 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.
- Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
- Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
- Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.
Competencies Required:
- Business accumen
- Presentation skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Facilitation skills
- Communication skills
- Problem solving skills