React Native Mobile Developer – Remote – R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for a remote ground floor opportunity with an international team that’s based in San Francisco to shape the technology and product solutions of a world class healthcare and Tech Company?

With an opportunity to travel and be part of an international project team you will be responsible for architecting and building these excellent React Native mobile applications with clean code, Implement pixel perfect UI’s that match designs and translate designs and wireframes into high quality code whilst collaborating closely with the web and server teams responsible for the other layers of their product suite.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science degree in Information Management, Computer Science, Engineering, Technology Management or relevant disciplines.

Excellent knowledge of IOS and Android

2+ years of professional experience working with React Native.

5+ years of professional software development experience.

Nice to have: Video and Data Streaming to mobile app

Ability to create and maintain continuous integration and delivery of mobile applications.

A positive mindset and can-do attitude.

Forensic attention to detail.

You work well within a remote and in office team environment.

A track record of successful mobile applications for which you were responsible for or part of a team responsible to deliver.

Reference Number for this position is SJ54040. This is a permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Reactive Native

Android

IOS

Data Streaming

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position