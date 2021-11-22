Senior Android Developer

We are currently interviewing for a Senior Android Developer. The role will have a lot of exposure to cryptography and payment technologies. We have a learning culture and training will be provided as needed. As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for the Company’s payment platform.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend

Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications

Research, design, develop, test, build and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements

Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application

requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

Required Experience:

6+ years of experience in Java and Kotlin Android development.

Solid knowledge of mobile OS architecture – UI, memory management, data storage,

application management by OS, and security first principals.

Proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system

(MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Preferred Experience (or willingness to learn/explore) :

Payment experience (EMV, PCI, ISO-8583, DUKPT)

Cloud experience

Working with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integrations.

Please send a copy of your CV through to us to apply for the role.

Desired Skills:

Java

Android

kotlin

android

Mobile Development

Mobile Applications

Android Development

About The Employer:

A company with offices in Cape Town and Centurion.

Learn more/Apply for this position