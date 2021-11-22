Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join their team.
The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:
Requirements Languages:
- Java
- Spring, Springboot
- Git, GitLab
- Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
- REST API
- Gradle
- Jenkins
- Docker, Kubernetes (K8s)
OTHER SKILLS / TECHNOLOGIES:
- Kibana (ELK)
- Grafana
- JavaScript
- Angular
- NodeJs
- MongoDB
- Oracle DB
- Unit Testing
- API Testing
Experience and Qualifications:
- BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).
- Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment.
- Java / JavaScript Certificates.
- At least four+ years of Java experience.
Apply now for more information!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree