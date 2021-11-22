Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Nov 22, 2021

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Requirements Languages:

  • Java
  • Spring, Springboot
  • Git, GitLab
  • Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)
  • REST API
  • Gradle
  • Jenkins
  • Docker, Kubernetes (K8s)

OTHER SKILLS / TECHNOLOGIES:

  • Kibana (ELK)
  • Grafana
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • NodeJs
  • MongoDB
  • Oracle DB
  • Unit Testing
  • API Testing

Experience and Qualifications:

  • BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).
  • Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment.
  • Java / JavaScript Certificates.
  • At least four+ years of Java experience.

