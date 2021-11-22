Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Requirements Languages:

Java

Spring, Springboot

Git, GitLab

Relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

REST API

Gradle

Jenkins

Docker, Kubernetes (K8s)

OTHER SKILLS / TECHNOLOGIES:

Kibana (ELK)

Grafana

JavaScript

Angular

NodeJs

MongoDB

Oracle DB

Unit Testing

API Testing

Experience and Qualifications:

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent financial industry experience).

Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment.

Java / JavaScript Certificates.

At least four+ years of Java experience.

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

API

Testing

Oracle

Mongo

DB

NodeJS

Angular

Grafana

kubana

Docker

Kubernetes

Jenkins

gradle

Postgresql

Git

Gitlab

Spring

Java

AWS

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position