Senior Software Developer

We are currently interviewing for a Senior Java/Android Developer. The role will have a lot of exposure to cryptography and payment technologies. We have a learning culture and training will be provided as needed. As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for the Company’s payment platform.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend

Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications

Research, design, develop, test, build and coordinates the conversion and/or integration of software products based on business requirements

Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application

requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field

Required Experience:

6+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.

Proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system (MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Preferred Experience (or willingness to learn/explore):

Payment experience (EMV, PCI, ISO-8583, DUKPT)

Cryptography experience

Android experience

Angular experience

Cloud experience

Working with large data sets and high frequency read/writes

Please send a copy of your CV through to us to apply for the role.

About The Employer:

We have office in Cape Town and Centurion.

