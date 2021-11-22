Snr C#.Net Developer

We are looking for a Senior C#.Net Developer to join a non-profit organization and assist them in changing lives.

We are looking for a Senior developer who will be part of the development and implementation as well as leading the development team.

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science or related field

Minimum 7 years software experience

C#.Net Core experience

Angular experience

MSSQL experience

Valid Code EB Drivers license

About The Employer:

