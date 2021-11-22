Snr C#.Net Developer

We are looking for a Senior C#.Net Developer to join a non-profit organization and assist them in changing lives.
We are looking for a Senior developer who will be part of the development and implementation as well as leading the development team.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science or related field
- Minimum 7 years software experience
- C#.Net Core experience
- Angular experience
- MSSQL experience
- Valid Code EB Drivers license
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.