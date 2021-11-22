Technical Test Analyst at Sabenza IT

Nov 22, 2021

An amazing opportunity exists for a Technical Test Analyst with a Financial Powerhouse!

They are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all data products, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

To qualify for this role you must have working experinece the following

  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Diploma in Information Technology
  • Min of 8 years’ experience in testing with min 5 years in test automation.
  • Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
  • Continuously build test automation artifacts.
  • Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Must have expert SQL knowledge.
  • Must have experience in an agile work environment.

Desired Skills:

  • ISEB
  • ISTQB
  • SQL
  • Test Automation
  • artifacts
  • selenium
  • cucumber
  • manual testing
  • regression
  • functional
  • non-functional
  • financial
  • insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

