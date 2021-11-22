Technical Test Analyst at Sabenza IT

An amazing opportunity exists for a Technical Test Analyst with a Financial Powerhouse!

They are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all data products, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

To qualify for this role you must have working experinece the following

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Diploma in Information Technology

Min of 8 years’ experience in testing with min 5 years in test automation.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have expert SQL knowledge.

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

For more info apply now!

Desired Skills:

ISEB

ISTQB

SQL

Test Automation

artifacts

selenium

cucumber

manual testing

regression

functional

non-functional

financial

insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position