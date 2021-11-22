Technical Test Analyst at Sabenza IT

An amazing opportunity exists for a Technical Test Analyst with a Financial Powerhouse!
They are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all data products, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.
To qualify for this role you must have working experinece the following
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Min of 8 years’ experience in testing with min 5 years in test automation.
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Continuously build test automation artifacts.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have expert SQL knowledge.
- Must have experience in an agile work environment.
For more info apply now!
Desired Skills:
- ISEB
- ISTQB
- SQL
- Test Automation
- artifacts
- selenium
- cucumber
- manual testing
- regression
- functional
- non-functional
- financial
- insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree