BI Specialist at Webafrica Networks (PTY) LTD

Role and Responsibilities

As an integral member of our delivery team, the Business Intelligence (BI) Specialist is

responsible for the design, development, implementation, management and support of mission critical enterprise BI reporting and Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes and environments.

Working with cross-functional teams, you will be required to gather, document, and approve

business requirements for data analysis and reporting projects, as well as use BI and database

tools to develop reporting solutions to meet business needs. Using your skills and experience as a BI Specialist, you will design, develop and implement ETL processes to transform structured, unstructured and disparate source data into the target data warehouse(s) / data mart(s).

Responsibilities:

Business analysis to gather required BI system requirements

Translate business requirements into specifications that will be used to drive data store/

data warehouse/ data mart design and configuration

Use ETL tools to load data store(s)/ data warehouse(s)/ data mart(s).

Provide support as required to ensure the availability and performance of enterprise data

and BI environments for both external and internal users

Ensure proper configuration management and change controls are implemented for your

sphere of influence

Ensuring that data is being correctly gathered, stored, and analyzed

Develop methodologies to improve data analysis

Provide technical assistance and cross training to other team members

Design and implement technology best practices, guidelines and repeatable processes

Performs ongoing monitoring and refinement of reports and analytical solutions

Uses current knowledge of business and technology to recommend systems and process improvements

Must be able to perform duties with moderate to low supervision

Required Qualifications:

3+ years’ experience implementing enterprise-scale reporting systems, including:

Working with users in a requirements analysis role

Extensive use of SQL and RDBMS systems (MySQL, MS SQL Server, etc.)

Extensive experience with data warehouse implementations

Strong knowledge of logical and physical data modeling concepts

Financial experience would be advantageous

Proficiency with Microsoft PowerBI

Demonstrated ability with ETL tools

Performance tuning experience required

Excellent interpersonal (verbal and written) communication skills are required to support

working in project environments that includes internal, external and customer teams

Requires strong analytical, conceptual and problem-solving abilities

Programming / scripting experience and knowledge of software development life cycle is

Ability to manage multiple priorities, and assess and adjust quickly to changing priorities

Requires leadership qualities to mentor junior members of the team.

Education Required:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

Certifications Required:

BI certifications desirable

Desired Skills:

Power BI Certification

Technical skills

SQL and MySQL

Strong analytical and conceptualisation skills

Strong written and verbal communication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Webafrica was founded in 1997 – we’re ancient in internet years! We’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay.

We’re not a fancy ‘start-up’ and we can’t remember if we were born in a garage. We have done all sorts of internet things along the way but now we just focus on what we’re best at, getting all South Africans online with increasingly fast internet and giving them a great experience once they get there.

Garage or not, we do know we were born in Cape Town. About 170 Webafricans still thrive in a fancy office in Upper Woodstock (the posh part). In 2016, we also opened a Joburg office, in Sandton we’ll have you know (even posher), just to reassure our Gauteng doubters that we’re not a 419 scam.

We’ve got 100,000 customers and we’re growing so fast that someone should probably get fired for not updating the figure by the time you read this.

We’ve got a small Board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although, amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do. Our Board members have all been founders/CEOs of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

