BI Specialist at Webafrica Networks (PTY) LTD

Role and Responsibilities
As an integral member of our delivery team, the Business Intelligence (BI) Specialist is
responsible for the design, development, implementation, management and support of mission critical enterprise BI reporting and Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes and environments.
Working with cross-functional teams, you will be required to gather, document, and approve
business requirements for data analysis and reporting projects, as well as use BI and database
tools to develop reporting solutions to meet business needs. Using your skills and experience as a BI Specialist, you will design, develop and implement ETL processes to transform structured, unstructured and disparate source data into the target data warehouse(s) / data mart(s).
Responsibilities:
- Business analysis to gather required BI system requirements
- Translate business requirements into specifications that will be used to drive data store/
data warehouse/ data mart design and configuration
- Use ETL tools to load data store(s)/ data warehouse(s)/ data mart(s).
- Provide support as required to ensure the availability and performance of enterprise data
and BI environments for both external and internal users
- Ensure proper configuration management and change controls are implemented for your
sphere of influence
- Ensuring that data is being correctly gathered, stored, and analyzed
- Develop methodologies to improve data analysis
- Provide technical assistance and cross training to other team members
- Design and implement technology best practices, guidelines and repeatable processes
- Performs ongoing monitoring and refinement of reports and analytical solutions
- Uses current knowledge of business and technology to recommend systems and process improvements
- Must be able to perform duties with moderate to low supervision
Required Qualifications:
- 3+ years’ experience implementing enterprise-scale reporting systems, including:
- Working with users in a requirements analysis role
- Extensive use of SQL and RDBMS systems (MySQL, MS SQL Server, etc.)
- Extensive experience with data warehouse implementations
- Strong knowledge of logical and physical data modeling concepts
- Financial experience would be advantageous
- Proficiency with Microsoft PowerBI
- Demonstrated ability with ETL tools
- Performance tuning experience required
- Excellent interpersonal (verbal and written) communication skills are required to support
- working in project environments that includes internal, external and customer teams
- Requires strong analytical, conceptual and problem-solving abilities
- Programming / scripting experience and knowledge of software development life cycle is
- Ability to manage multiple priorities, and assess and adjust quickly to changing priorities
- Requires leadership qualities to mentor junior members of the team.
Education Required:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.
Certifications Required:
- BI certifications desirable
Desired Skills:
- Power BI Certification
- Technical skills
- SQL and MySQL
- Strong analytical and conceptualisation skills
- Strong written and verbal communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Webafrica was founded in 1997 – we’re ancient in internet years! We’ve been around the block and we’re here to stay.
We’re not a fancy ‘start-up’ and we can’t remember if we were born in a garage. We have done all sorts of internet things along the way but now we just focus on what we’re best at, getting all South Africans online with increasingly fast internet and giving them a great experience once they get there.
Garage or not, we do know we were born in Cape Town. About 170 Webafricans still thrive in a fancy office in Upper Woodstock (the posh part). In 2016, we also opened a Joburg office, in Sandton we’ll have you know (even posher), just to reassure our Gauteng doubters that we’re not a 419 scam.
We’ve got 100,000 customers and we’re growing so fast that someone should probably get fired for not updating the figure by the time you read this.
We’ve got a small Board and a small Shareholder group with no boring institutional investors to slow us down, although, amongst that small group we have massive experience to help us to continually become more fabulous at what we do. Our Board members have all been founders/CEOs of successful businesses, locally and internationally including: Storm Telecom, Teraco, Smartcom, Host Europe Group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Annuity