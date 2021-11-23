Business Analyst (Data Management)

- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
- Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)
- Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
- Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.
- Process and training documentation for the trainers.
- Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
- Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
- Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
- Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business
Experience and requirements
- Completed BCom Informatics or BSC Degree
- Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
- 8 years experience as a Business analyst.
- 4 years experience in the investment environment.
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
- SQL knowledge a must
- At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience
- Data Integration skills
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.