Business Analyst (Data Management)

Nov 23, 2021

  • Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements
  • Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)
  • Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.
  • Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.
  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.
  • Process and training documentation for the trainers.
  • Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
  • Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
  • Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
  • Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business

Experience and requirements

  • Completed BCom Informatics or BSC Degree
  • Diploma in Business analysis preferred.
  • 8 years experience as a Business analyst.
  • 4 years experience in the investment environment.
  • Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
  • SQL knowledge a must
  • At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience
  • Data Integration skills

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

