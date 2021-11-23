Full Stack Java Developer – Johannesburg – Contract – R619 to R742 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a ground-breaking opportunity within the automotive industry.

If you are an experienced (8+ plus years commercial experience), a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge for 2022 this may be for you.

This is what you need to have to be successful in the role:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming

language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Solid experience in software development: Angular/Typescript/Java EE

Sound experience working with database tools (i.e., PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2).

Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE

Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g., Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Practical experience in UI/UX design and development

Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)

Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development

Use of SonarQube tool

Java 11+

Java Enterprise Edition

CSS

Spring is advantageous

Hibernate ORM, JPA

Database (PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2)

Kafka advantageous)

Kubernetes

Git (Bitbucket)

CI/CD, Jenkins

Daily duties:

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Development and maintenance on

platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirements

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or

System owner

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as

per ISO standards)

Work and collaborate in a BizDevOps team with

Atlassian tools (i.e., JIRA, Confluence)

Experience in refining business user stories to

definition of ready

Development and maintenance on business

Applications

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Compiling of user and operational manuals

User training

Users sign off

System audits

