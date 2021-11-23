Java Developer (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DESIGN cutting-edge architectures, software, hardware and communications to support cross-functional requirements and interfaces as the next Java Developer sought by a dynamic Software Company with a focus on digital transformation. You will also be expected to determine and identify technical requirements based on interactions with Business Analysts and knowledge of enterprise architecture. You will require a relevant Bachelors Degree or equivalent work experience, experience as an Applications Programmer on large-scale data base management systems, experienced with all ancillary technologies necessary for Internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc., working knowledge of Object-Oriented design, have worked on high scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation, REST, SOAP, APIs, Java/JEE, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL, Kafka, RabbitMQ & able to write SQL queries for SQL [URL Removed] high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging and documentation.

Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms.

Design, develop and implement Unit and Scenario Testing for existing code base and for new functionality under development.

Help plan project schedules and technical direction while providing quality assurance review and evaluation of existing and new products.

Analyse user needs.

Document Application Process.

Troubleshooting.

Backend Development.

Software Design.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Experience/Skills –

Experienced with all ancillary technologies necessary for Internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.

High scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation.

Working knowledge of Object-Oriented design and development skills.

Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production ready software.

Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability.

Debugging distributed systems with high data loads.

Deep understanding of distributed data model.

Solid understanding of the Software as a Service (SaaS) model in the online environment.

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies

Java/JEE, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Database, Distributed System, RDBMS, ePub3, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON.

Event streaming platforms and message brokers e.g., Kafka, RabbitMQ.

Ability to use version control software such as GIT.

Experience as an Applications Programmer on large-scale data base management systems.

Writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Database is required.

Knowledge of computer equipment and ability to develop complex software to satisfy design objectives.

Has mentored Junior Software Developers on design patterns, development best practices and DevOps trade-offs.

Understand emerging web and mobile development models.

ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork.

Analytical and critical thinking.

Attention to detail.

Problem solving.

Verbal and written communication.

