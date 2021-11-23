Network and Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of cutting-edge Automotive Tech seeks an ambitious Network and Support Engineer who thrives under pressure and provides dynamic solutions to complex problems. Utilising WAN, LAN and VPN, you will integrate systems and co-ordinate the development of projects. You will also be expected to coordinate new product development in VPN Productization. This role will use WAN, LAN and VPN knowledge to integrate Network and System engineer will be coordinating new product development in VPN. You will require 2-3 years work experience in a similar role, strong WAN, LAN & VPN, broad knowledge of Windows architecture and environment and Systems Integration experience. Any Linux skills will prove hugely [URL Removed] implementation between the design and development of projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 Years relevant work experience.

Wide WAN, LAN and VPN knowledge is essential.

Broad knowledge of Windows architecture and environment.

Systems Integration.

Must be flexible with their time in case things go wrong on the weekend [Email Address Removed]ldn’t happen often but you never know!)

Bonus –

Linux experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Network

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position