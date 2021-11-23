Network Support Engineer at Headhunters

Our client, a South African- based information and communication technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Network Support Engineer to join their East London branch.
Required Experience:
- Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
- Information Technology – National Diploma or Bachelors Degree
- Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
- Drivers license minimum code 08
- Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
- Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
- Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
- Fortinet / Cisco desired
- Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
Duties & Responsibilities:
Solution Design
- Planning infrastructure design and implementations
- Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
- Recommend improvements to existing solutions
- Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design
Equipment
- Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
- Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
- Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
- Documentation of configurations
Support
- Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
- Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
- Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
- Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
- Monitoring performance of networks
- Working with IT support personnel
- Providing network administration and support
People Skills
- Working with Service Providers
- Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place
- Liaison with clients in a professional manner
- Excellent Communication skills with clients
Security
- Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
- Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
- Anti-virus installations / monitoring
- Threat detection and analysis
- Understanding of certificates
Overview
- Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
- Produce relevant reports for internal management
- Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX
- Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures
- Define network policies and procedures
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.