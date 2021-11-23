Network Support Engineer at Headhunters

Our client, a South African- based information and communication technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Network Support Engineer to join their East London branch.

Required Experience:



Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4

Information Technology – National Diploma or Bachelors Degree

Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware

Drivers license minimum code 08

Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills

Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking

Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)

Fortinet / Cisco desired

Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Duties & Responsibilities:

Solution Design



Planning infrastructure design and implementations

Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions

Recommend improvements to existing solutions

Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design

Equipment



Implement Infrastructure under change control processes

Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment

Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.

Documentation of configurations

Support



Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites

Monitor all networks / identify problem areas

Manage and respond to support tickets timeously

Troubleshooting and resolution of issues

Monitoring performance of networks

Working with IT support personnel

Providing network administration and support

People Skills



Working with Service Providers

Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place

Liaison with clients in a professional manner

Excellent Communication skills with clients

Security



Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats

Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration

Anti-virus installations / monitoring

Threat detection and analysis

Understanding of certificates

Overview



Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.

Produce relevant reports for internal management

Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX

Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures

Define network policies and procedures

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position