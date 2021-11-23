Project Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Nov 23, 2021

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Project Manager (Must be fully registered with SACPCMP) 2 – 10 years experience required. They specialise in Residential and Hospitality Projects inside the Construction industry.

  • Must handle all aspects of HSE issues
  • Coordination, Programming, Scheduling and Implementation of the Project
  • Understanding what the client or company wants to achieve
  • Agreeing timescales, costs and resources needed to deliver a project
  • Drawing up a detailed plan for how to achieve each stage of a project
  • Selecting and leading a project team
  • Negotiating with contractors and suppliers
  • Directing a multi-disciplinary team
  • Communicating with staff at every level, in a calm, personable way
  • Overseeing several projects at the same time
  • Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget and to a high standard
  • Reporting regularly on progress to the client and stakeholders
  • Resolving any issues or delays
  • Demonstrating knowledge of all areas of construction
  • Managing several projects simultaneously with the support of junior project managers

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • 2 – 10 years experience
  • Must be fully registered with SACPCMP
  • Excellent communication, verbal and written skills
  • Diploma, B.Tech or BSc in Engineering or Construction Management

