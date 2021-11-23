Project Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Project Manager (Must be fully registered with SACPCMP) 2 – 10 years experience required. They specialise in Residential and Hospitality Projects inside the Construction industry.
- Must handle all aspects of HSE issues
- Coordination, Programming, Scheduling and Implementation of the Project
- Understanding what the client or company wants to achieve
- Agreeing timescales, costs and resources needed to deliver a project
- Drawing up a detailed plan for how to achieve each stage of a project
- Selecting and leading a project team
- Negotiating with contractors and suppliers
- Directing a multi-disciplinary team
- Communicating with staff at every level, in a calm, personable way
- Overseeing several projects at the same time
- Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget and to a high standard
- Reporting regularly on progress to the client and stakeholders
- Resolving any issues or delays
- Demonstrating knowledge of all areas of construction
- Managing several projects simultaneously with the support of junior project managers
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- 2 – 10 years experience
- Must be fully registered with SACPCMP
- Excellent communication, verbal and written skills
- Diploma, B.Tech or BSc in Engineering or Construction Management