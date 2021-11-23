Project Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity for a Project Manager (Must be fully registered with SACPCMP) 2 – 10 years experience required. They specialise in Residential and Hospitality Projects inside the Construction industry.

Must handle all aspects of HSE issues

Coordination, Programming, Scheduling and Implementation of the Project

Understanding what the client or company wants to achieve

Agreeing timescales, costs and resources needed to deliver a project

Drawing up a detailed plan for how to achieve each stage of a project

Selecting and leading a project team

Negotiating with contractors and suppliers

Directing a multi-disciplinary team

Communicating with staff at every level, in a calm, personable way

Overseeing several projects at the same time

Ensuring that each stage of the project happens on time, on budget and to a high standard

Reporting regularly on progress to the client and stakeholders

Resolving any issues or delays

Demonstrating knowledge of all areas of construction

Managing several projects simultaneously with the support of junior project managers

Minimum Requirements

Matric

2 – 10 years experience

Must be fully registered with SACPCMP

Excellent communication, verbal and written skills

Diploma, B.Tech or BSc in Engineering or Construction Management

