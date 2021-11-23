Senior C# Developer/ Team Lead – Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: An award-winning Dev house specialising in Customer intelligence is seeking the next best thing, we’re talking C# Developer/ Team lead working on extremely exciting tech.

This team values the input of all team members; you will work as part of a team and shape the tech stack they use, you will advise on architecture decisions, and you will be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.

They have some pretty awesome benefits too, for example, they’re staff decide how the social events & team buildings are held, they have flexible working hours (semi remote) and who says no to free fruit and croissants.

Requirements:

6+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft Stack

Key skills include C#, PHP MVC, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end

SQL-based database/non-relational DB experience

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript

Node.js

Rasperry Pi

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc.)

Reference Number for this position is DB53342 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

