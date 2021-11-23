Senior Project Manager

PLEASE NOTE; THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION

ONLY PEOPLE WITH THE NECESSARY SKILLS WILL BE CONSIDERED

A minimum of a 3-year degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent.

A minimum of five to eight years job-related experience.

Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.

Project management theory and practice.

Senior Project Management skills aligned with the 10 (ten) knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK); and/or Prince2 certification

5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

Experience and certification in a SAFe/Agile

Experience in cloud solution implementations

The main purpose of this position is to strengthen the CSD Demand Programme with an experienced Senior Project Manager to manage the front-loading projects defined by leading, planning, organising, and controlling resources in accordance with a combination of the approved project management methodology of the Bank. The position will ensure delivery against the project scope and objectives according to specification, time and within budget

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Facilitate preplanning, plan, and schedule tasks, oversee the day-to-day execution, monitor progress, evaluate performance, and bring the project to a close.

Represent the team interests towards relevant stakeholders and work out improvement for areas of tension within the Agile transformation.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.

Support the team to improve their technical work by reviewing results and establish lessons learned as well as track the improvement.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables, and reports are timeously produced, approved, and maintained.

Define budget in collaboration with stakeholders and manage expenditure against the budget

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes; ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal

Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs. Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards.

Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle

A full Job spec will be provided to successful candidates. CV can also be forwarded to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position