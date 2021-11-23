Software Developer C#.NET

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!

They are currently looking for an intermediate developer to join their dynamic team. All of their business systems are developed in-house.

Requirements:

4+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).

A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.

A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

Your responsibilities will include (but won’t be limited to):

Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.

Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.

Performing code reviews.

Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.

System support.

Closely collaborating with our test analysts, to verify and resolve defects.

Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.

Desired Skills:

C#

Developer

Recruitment

Agile

Scrum

Azure

Development C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

