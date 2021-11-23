Specialist Java Developer – Johannesburg – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a Specialist Java Developer, you get to apply your critical thinking and problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

A leading and elite organisation within the banking sector is on the hunt for a Specialist Java Developer.

Do you want to take your career to the next level?

This is what you need to be successful:

A minimum of 5 – 8 years Software Development (Java) experience

Hands on development experience

Experience working in an agile environment

Java 8

Springboot

Docker Kubernetes

Rest

MQ

Spring Cloud

Camel

Spring batch (Optional)

Cloud Computing Principals and Debi Check knowledge is advantageous

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Reference Number for this position is KR54039 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Springboot

Kubernetes

Rest

Spring Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position