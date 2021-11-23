Specialist Java Developer – Johannesburg – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a Specialist Java Developer, you get to apply your critical thinking and problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
A leading and elite organisation within the banking sector is on the hunt for a Specialist Java Developer.
Do you want to take your career to the next level?
This is what you need to be successful:
- A minimum of 5 – 8 years Software Development (Java) experience
- Hands on development experience
- Experience working in an agile environment
- Java 8
- Springboot
- Docker Kubernetes
- Rest
- MQ
- Spring Cloud
- Camel
- Spring batch (Optional)
- Cloud Computing Principals and Debi Check knowledge is advantageous
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
Reference Number for this position is KR54039 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- Springboot
- Kubernetes
- Rest
- Spring Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree