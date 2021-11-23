Specialist Java Developer – Johannesburg – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 23, 2021

As a Specialist Java Developer, you get to apply your critical thinking and problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle and quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

A leading and elite organisation within the banking sector is on the hunt for a Specialist Java Developer.

Do you want to take your career to the next level?

This is what you need to be successful:

  • A minimum of 5 – 8 years Software Development (Java) experience
  • Hands on development experience
  • Experience working in an agile environment
  • Java 8
  • Springboot
  • Docker Kubernetes
  • Rest
  • MQ
  • Spring Cloud
  • Camel
  • Spring batch (Optional)
  • Cloud Computing Principals and Debi Check knowledge is advantageous
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Reference Number for this position is KR54039 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • Springboot
  • Kubernetes
  • Rest
  • Spring Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position