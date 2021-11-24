Architectural Systems Analyst (Trainee)

Our client based in Brackenfell is looking to employ a permanent Trainee – Architectural Systems Analyst.

PURPOSE OF JOB:

The Architecture Systems Analyst conducts impact analysis in the enterprise architecture repository (ARIS) and solution documentation repository (SOLDOC) of IT projects and initiatives. The analysis includes, but is not limited to, searching for and identifying all systems and system interfaces in the repositories that uses specified data entities or application attributes related to regulations (e.g. POPI data) or needed for project scope determination (e.g. site codes). Analysis results are used as input into project planning activities by the Project Management Office or solution change impact by the solution architects. The role is responsible to conduct data quality checks on the EA Repository and to maintain data currency of key solution attributes. This role will support the architecture team and the repository manager.

JOB OBJECTIVES:

Perform architecture analysis for projects and IT initiatives

Run EA Repository queries for specific IT project and initiatives

Perform impact analysis on solutions / data classifications / capabilities in the EA Repository and produce outputs

Perform ad-hoc updates to the EA Repository content as and when required

Do analysis of the SOLDOC Interface Library on Interface Specifications (IFS’s)

Share analysis outputs with relevant consumers (architects, BA’s etc.) and track progress on subsequent tasks.

Assist with data collection processes for the EA Repository and work closely with the EA Repository Manager to update the repository. Assist with quality assurance on the EA Repository and Interface Repository

Ensure that the data and documentation in the Interface Library is of a high quality

Perform ad-hoc quality checks of the Interface Library

Perform quality checks of the EA Repository models as requirements arise

Assist architects to resolve ARIS quality issues

QUALIFICATIONS:

Post-matric qualification in IT (diploma or better) – essential

Diploma or Degree qualification in Information Systems – desirable

EXPERIENCE:

6 months working experience with enterprise architecture modeling tools or data modeling tools – essential

6 months publishing analysis reports to stakeholders – essential

1 year working experience within the IT industry – essential

6 months retail industry business processes and systems – desirable

6 months working experience with ARIS – desirable

6 months administering architecture repository tools – desirable

6 months ability to perform analysis on architecture repository tools – desirable

Please apply with your most up to date CV, required salary and notice period.

Desired Skills:

Architecture Modeling

Data Modeling

Analysis Reports

ARIS

Analytical Skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

