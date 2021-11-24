Architecture Systems Analyst (Trainee)

Position Purpose:

The Architecture Systems Analyst conducts impact analysis in the enterprise architecture repository (ARIS) and solution documentation repository (SOLDOC) of IT projects and initiatives. The analysis includes, but is not limited to, searching for, and identifying all systems and system interfaces in the repositories that uses specified data entities or application attributes related to regulations (e.g., POPI data) or needed for project scope determination (e.g., site codes). Analysis results are used as input into project planning activities by the Project Management Office or solution change impact by the solution architects. The role is responsible to conduct data quality checks on the EA Repository and to maintain data currency of key solution attributes. This role will support the architecture team and the repository manager.

Qualifications:

Post-matric qualification in IT (diploma or better) – Essential

Diploma or Degree qualification in Information Systems Desirable

Job objectives:

Perform architecture analysis for projects and IT initiatives

Run EA Repository queries for specific IT project and initiatives

Perform impact analysis on solutions / data classifications / capabilities in the EA Repository and produce outputs

Perform ad-hoc updates to the EA Repository content as and when required

Do analysis of the SOLDOC Interface Library on Interface Specifications (IFSs)

Share analysis outputs with relevant consumers (architects, BAs etc.) and track progress on subsequent tasks.

Assist with data collection processes for the EA Repository and work closely with the EA Repository Manager to update the repository.

Assist with quality assurance on the EA Repository and Interface Repository

Ensure that the data and documentation in the Interface Library is of a high quality

Perform ad-hoc quality checks of the Interface Library

Perform quality checks of the EA Repository models as requirements arise

Assist architects to resolve ARIS quality issues

Experience:

6 months working experience with enterprise architecture modeling tools or data modeling tools – essential

6 months publishing analysis reports to stakeholders – essential

1 year working experience within the IT industry – essential

6 months retail industry business processes and systems – desirable

6 months working experience with ARIS – desirable

6 months administering architecture repository tools – desirable

6 months ability to perform analysis on architecture repository tools – desirable

Knowledge and skills:

Strong analytical skills with attention to detail – essential

Strong organizational skills – essential

Excellent team-working and interpersonal skills – desirable

Strong communication and relationship building skills – desirable

Development of engaging presentation materials – desirable

Excellent verbal and written communication skills – desirable

Good facilitation skills – desirable

