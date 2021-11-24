Architecture Systems Analyst (Trainee)

Position Purpose:
The Architecture Systems Analyst conducts impact analysis in the enterprise architecture repository (ARIS) and solution documentation repository (SOLDOC) of IT projects and initiatives. The analysis includes, but is not limited to, searching for, and identifying all systems and system interfaces in the repositories that uses specified data entities or application attributes related to regulations (e.g., POPI data) or needed for project scope determination (e.g., site codes). Analysis results are used as input into project planning activities by the Project Management Office or solution change impact by the solution architects. The role is responsible to conduct data quality checks on the EA Repository and to maintain data currency of key solution attributes. This role will support the architecture team and the repository manager.
Qualifications:
- Post-matric qualification in IT (diploma or better) – Essential
- Diploma or Degree qualification in Information Systems Desirable
Job objectives:
Perform architecture analysis for projects and IT initiatives
- Run EA Repository queries for specific IT project and initiatives
- Perform impact analysis on solutions / data classifications / capabilities in the EA Repository and produce outputs
- Perform ad-hoc updates to the EA Repository content as and when required
- Do analysis of the SOLDOC Interface Library on Interface Specifications (IFSs)
- Share analysis outputs with relevant consumers (architects, BAs etc.) and track progress on subsequent tasks.
- Assist with data collection processes for the EA Repository and work closely with the EA Repository Manager to update the repository.
Assist with quality assurance on the EA Repository and Interface Repository
- Ensure that the data and documentation in the Interface Library is of a high quality
- Perform ad-hoc quality checks of the Interface Library
- Perform quality checks of the EA Repository models as requirements arise
- Assist architects to resolve ARIS quality issues
Experience:
- 6 months working experience with enterprise architecture modeling tools or data modeling tools – essential
- 6 months publishing analysis reports to stakeholders – essential
- 1 year working experience within the IT industry – essential
- 6 months retail industry business processes and systems – desirable
- 6 months working experience with ARIS – desirable
- 6 months administering architecture repository tools – desirable
- 6 months ability to perform analysis on architecture repository tools – desirable
Knowledge and skills:
- Strong analytical skills with attention to detail – essential
- Strong organizational skills – essential
- Excellent team-working and interpersonal skills – desirable
- Strong communication and relationship building skills – desirable
- Development of engaging presentation materials – desirable
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills – desirable
- Good facilitation skills – desirable